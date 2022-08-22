Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas

Large parts of North Texas have flooded. Wade Austin/Unsplash

As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.

The water has been to recede but it's still dangerous in places near Interstate 35 and Hi Line Road. Fox 4's Shannon Murray was driving to the area for a report, just as a weather crew rescued a woman who drove into high water. According to Fox 4, Shannon said they could see the lady slowly sinking into the water. The lady appeared to have lost control and couldn't get out of her vehicle. The lady told them that she didn't realize how deep it was or that she was driving into such deep water.

According to Fox 4, Fox Weather reporter Robert Ray ran to the lady's vehicle and managed to pull the woman free and carried her to safety. The woman was identified as Stephanie Carroll and she told Fox 4, that she started to panic and just wanted to get out. Nearby is another vehicle that is completely submerged at the intersection, but it's only blocked off by some orange cones.

Fox 4 says that vehicles continued to attempt to drive through the high water, especially during the nighttime. Now that it's light out, they're hoping people can see and realize how deep the water really is. The heavy rain is set to shift to the south by the afternoon.