Fort Worth ISD Settles Lawsuit with Parents Over Mask Mandate

Fort Worth ISD has reached a settlement with families suing over the district's mask mandate. Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Last August, four parents sued the Fort Worth Independent School District board over the mask mandate. They have finally come to a settlement with the board. According to the Star-Telegram, the settlement includes conditions for any mask mandates to be implemented in the current school year.

Fort Worth ISD says that for future mask mandates it deems necessary, students will have an option for parents to exempt their children for medical reasons or reasons of conscience. One of the parents who sued the school was Todd Daniels. Daniels told the Star-Telegram that he's glad this ordeal is over and feels like the lawsuit did some good. He said they're finally paying attention and listening to them. He says it's not been fun and all, but maybe their getting some respect and some attention.

The Star-Telegram reports that the school stops short of admitting any wrongdoing, in connection with its attempts to keep its students safe during the COVID pandemic. The board understands the challenges to education that the COVID-19 pandemic created and that they're are different ideas about how to ensure the safety and success of students.

Daniel told the Star-Telegram that the lawsuit has caused the parents who filed and others to become more involved in policy changes and he hopes this will lead to more parents being involved with district policies. The Fort Worth ISD is not out of the woods yet, the district is still a part of a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Abbott's prohibition of mask mandates in Texas schools.