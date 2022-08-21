MedStar Employing Medics on Bicycles to Respond to Entertainment District

Specially trained cyclists provide emergency care in Fort Worth's entertainment district. Mat Napo/Unsplash

MedStar has launched an ongoing strategy that involves medics on bicycles in Fort Worth's entertainment district. According to Fox 4, every weekend, thousands enjoy an evening in Forth Worth's entertainment district and add alcohol and this creates an increase in emergencies.

It's difficult in the early hours of the morning to get an ambulance down there in an emergency. MedStar explained to Fox 4, that it's even hard to get police cars, which is why you see the police on bicycles. MedStar has been looking to create a partnership with the Fort Worth PD. MedStar said it typically responds to more than a few medical calls during the weekend, but not often calls for an ambulance.

According to Fox 4, MedStar says their bicycles are equipped just like an ambulance. The bicycles are supplied with oxygen, and equipment to do breathing treatments. Fox 4 says that since 2018, they have treated nearly 500 patients. That's 500 ambulance calls that they didn't have to respond to right away. MedStar told Fox 4, that they asses the patient on scene and decide if they need an ambulance.

MedStar has said treating the patients with bicycle medics allows ambulances to remain free to respond to other community responses. According to Fox 4, MedStar members undergo training in bicycle operations through the International Police Mountain Bike Association, including navigating through large crowds. All bikes are equipped to handle patients suffering from medical or trauma emergencies. The MedStar partnership with Fort-Worth PD operates on Friday and Saturday nights all year long.