Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas

A flood watch has been issued for North Texas. Osman Rana/Unsplash

Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.

According to Fox 4, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has 250 personnel and 100 pieces of equipment ready to go. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a watch for areas along Interstate 20. The watch covers almost two dozen counties including Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant. According to Dallas News, there's a 50% chance of the area seeing 2 to 5 inches of rain, with some parts getting up to 8 inches. The highest risk of flooding is Sunday night and during the day on Monday.

Fox 4 reports that rain chances will continue through the end of next week, with over a 50% chance of storms in Dallas-Fort Worth. According to Fox 4, while the rain is a much-needed reprieve from a record-setting hot and dry summer, North Texas is still in a rain deficit that exceeds the rainfall expected.

According to Fox 4, July was a record-setting month for heat. July also ranks second for highest average maximum temperature and third for most days in a month at or above 105 degrees. July tied July 2000 becoming the second-driest July ever recorded. August has been a better month in terms of rain. However, the rain precipitation is below 1.17 inches, which is the norm for August.