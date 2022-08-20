Dallas, TX

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Larry Lease

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash

City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.

Whitney Bollinger told WFAA that they are monitoring the situation, working to haze the coyote. This is the safe practice of using sound and other humane methods to increase the fear of the coyote. Multiple reports have come out that the coyotes were roaming close to children's playgrounds. City crews are escalating efforts to scare the animals away.

WFAA reports that coyote sightings in the area are not uncommon. One neighbor spoke to WFAA, Tom Hansell, and says he sees the animals roaming the area at night. He managed to capture images of a coyote in the park. Both Dallas Animal Services and the Dallas Park and Recreation departments are calling on those who see a coyote to contact the city's coyote sighting hotline.

Whitney Bollinger is also recommending to Dallas residents to keep their dogs on 6-foot, non-retractable, leashes. WFAA says that if you are walking your dog on a longer leash, coyotes often see that dog as being unattended. Dallas officials have had crews out there the past few days, but have not seen the coyotes, so they are hoping the hazing has been effective. WFAA says city residents need to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Some people have reported coming into contact or being almost attacked by coyotes.

