Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media Threat

Arlington Police Department responded to a social media threat made against a local school. Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

The Arlington Police Department beefed up security measures at Lamar High School on Friday, after a social media threat of violence was made against the school. WFAA reports that both Arlington PD and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat and out of caution added additional police resources in and around the school.

Arlington Police Department told WFAA that they were investigating the threat and were working on determining who posted the social media threat. APD released a statement to WFAA, saying they take all threats against schools seriously and wants to remind everyone that making a threat against a school regardless of whether it's real or fake, is a serious crime with real consequences. Police are ready to make charges against anyone who makes these threats.

According to WFAA, Arlington Police Department investigated the threat but did not believe the threat was credible. The police say they identified a juvenile who may be responsible for the threat and has been detained for questioning. Arlington police said that the investigation is ongoing and any criminal charges are pending.

WFAA reports that police do not believe the juvenile is an Arlington ISD student. Arlington Police Department thanks the students who saw the post and alerted school staff and those who reported it to the police. WFAA says police want to remind everyone to report any threatening messages or suspicious activity so that officers can investigate and take necessary action. School safety has been on the top of police officers' minds since the recent shooting in Uvalde.