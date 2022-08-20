DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask Mandate

DeSoto ISD is continuing to enforce the mask mandate. Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

While most of Texas got rid of mask mandates, the DeSoto Independent School District is sticking to a mask mandate. According to Fox 4, all students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks. The district said the mask requirement never ended and continued into the 2022-2023 school year because of the continued rising number of COVID cases in Dallas County.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers told Fox 4, that majority-minority communities are deeply impacted by matters of health, wellness, access, and income. Since Dallas County is currently on an Orange alert, the district will continue to enforce the COVID-19 mask mandate. While Dallas County is on an Orange Alert and cases continue to rise, the number of new cases in Dallas County has been falling since a small spike in mid-July. According to Fox 4, the average on Friday was 420, nearly 200 cases lower than a week ago.

DeSoto ISD has said they are planning to re-evaluate the mandate. This could give the superintendent the power to relax or enforce it as needed. According to Fox 4, an updated dress code policy that strongly recommends masks and face coverings is also being presented to the board for consideration. DeSoto ISD's mask mandate is in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, but the district won a lawsuit granting it the ability to enforce the use of masks. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the governor in another lawsuit, which claimed that violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.