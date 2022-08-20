Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher Night

An observant mother thwarts attempted kidnapping at school event. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

A North Texas mother is recovering emotionally after her child was almost kidnapped at recent "Meet The Teacher Night." The school where the attempted kidnapping took place, has increased security measures.

According to Fox 4, the International Leadership of Texas in North Richland Hills has beefed up all safety protocols since the incident. The observant mother is still trying to come up to terms with what could have happened.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Ward and is currently in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of unlawful restraint of a child. The 31-year-old snuck into the school during "Meet the Teacher Night." The observant mother noticed Ward walking the halls alone. Fox 4 reports that the mother said they were turning around and looking around and seeing how close Ward was.

Ward walked up to the child and attempted to pull him away. The mother fought back and started yelling at him to let go. Ward then quickly took off outside. The child's parents made sure Ward did not get away, while they called 911. Police quickly took Ward into custody at the school.

The school told Fox 4 that while they are not happy with how this man entered the building, they are proud of the way the school and families responded to keep the students safe. The police thanked the mom for her actions. This incident has left her worrying about her son starting school. WFAA reports that the police said that Ward has no connection to the school.