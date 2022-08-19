Carbon Monoxide Forces Evacuation of Dallas Apartments

Fire-Rescue responded to carbon monoxide leak at Oak Lawn apartment building. JC Gellidon/Unsplash

Three people were sent to the hospital after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside an Oak Lawn apartment building. The building was evacuated immediately. According to Fox 4, it all happened on Thursday at the Radius Turtle Creek Apartments at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Wellborn Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told Fox 4, that workers had been using a gas-powered pressure washer in an underground parking garage, without the necessary ventilation. Responders found increased levels of the deadly gas in the apartments above the parking garage. Dallas Fire-Rescue went door to door and got all 200 people out of the five-story building.

One resident, Alex Michaud told Fox 4, that he was just sitting in his apartment when the alarm went off and walked out and found out there was carbon monoxide in the building. All three workers were quickly sent to the hospital, but their condition is still unknown. According to NBC 5, the normal level is no more than 35 parts of carbon monoxide per million. The apartment building had readings of 300 parts per million in the basement.

According to NBC 5, Dallas Fire-Rescue used proper ventilation and multiple fans to push the deadly gas out of the building. They then rechecked CO2 levels before allowing residents to return to their apartments on Thursday. Extended exposure to carbon monoxide can be deadly. Raymond Urias was another tenant at the building and told Fox 4, that he heard the knock and it scared him, not knowing what was going on.