ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus

The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine. Matt Forster/Unsplash

The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.

More than two million pounds of ice were carved by a team of 40 sculptors over 12,000 hours. The artists will create carvings that range from small in size to some that are 30 feet tall. They use colored ice and clear ice. LED lights are added to create the wonderland.

According to NBC 5, the event is held in a climate-controlled room, set at a chilly 9 degrees. Guests will be provided with a Gaylord Texan blue parka. It's been 15 years since the Gaylord Texan first started presenting the ice display. This is the first time that The Polar Express has been featured.

Gaylord Texan Resort GM Chuck Pacioni told NBC 5, that they are excited to bring back ICE! and can't wait for our guests to see it. The attraction also includes a thrilling ride down a two-story tall ice slide, a journey through ice tunnels, and a live sculpture demonstration. The end of the experience is a Nativity scene carved completely from crystal clear ice. The carvers who work tirelessly to create the ICE! artwork travel more than 7,000 miles from their home in China.