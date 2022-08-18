Activists want a Polling Station in the Dallas County Jail

Activists are fighting to put a polling station inside the Dallas County jail. Red Dot/Unsplash

Just three months until the upcoming November elections and activists in North Texas are fighting to put a polling station inside the Dallas County jail. However, Dallas News says it's unclear whether all officials are in support of that.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not said whether they like the idea or not. However, they said those under their care who can vote, will be allowed to vote. This move comes after a polling station was placed inside the Harris County jail, the first in Texas. According to Dallas News, the station has been used for multiple elections and plans to continue to use it.

Some county officials support putting a polling place in the jail, but with the jail facing staffing shortages and failed inspections in Dallas County, hosting a polling station is not a top priority right now. Commissioner John Price told Dallas News, that he's having problems getting personnel to run the jail, and a polling station is less than last on his list.

Activists have acknowledged the challenges, but they say the real issue is political will. Harris County's efforts led to other Texas counties fighting for the same thing and got nonprofits such as Move Texas to send a letter to Dallas County officials calling on making a polling station happen here.

Dallas News says County Judge Clay Jenkins supports the polling site. Jenkins points to the long list of rejected mail-in ballots as a case to make for a polling station in the jail.