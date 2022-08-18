Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. Josh Olade/Unsplash

A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.

Fox 4 spoke to one client, Travis Hyden hired RJ Construction to rebuild his mother's home after it was burned down in a fire. Travis said he expected to be done with drywall work, but they're still on concrete. Travis is actually a friend of Robert Jordan, who have known each other for 30 years. Fox 4 says that Jordan requested 30% of the project upfront, which cost Hyden $115,000.

However, Jordan got the money, but then nothing happened. He kept delaying the construction. Hyden originally believed the delays were part of the supply chain issues impacting the country. The home construction market has been affected by supply chain issues. However, Hyden eventually decided to go to RJ Construction's office but found the doors locked.

According to Fox 4, there were stickers from the Better Business Bureau and North Texas Roofers Association, all of which expired eight months ago. While Jordan has remained silent about his impact on his clients, he blamed his bankruptcy on a dispute with Arlington ISD. Fox 4 says that Texas law requires contractors to document how they are spending their client's money when a contract is made for more than $5,000.