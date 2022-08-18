Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto School

Police arrested a juvenile for making violent threat against DeSoto ISD schools. Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

Police arrested a juvenile who they allege made threats to a DeSoto ISD school on Tuesday, which caused disruptions at four different schools. WFAA reports that the juvenile made a 911 call and made threats toward Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy on Wednesday morning. Police also cleared Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School and The Meadows Elementary as they conducted their investigation.

Police from DeSoto, Glenn Heights, Lancaster, and Cedar Hill responded to Katherine Johnson and three other schools, to secure the campuses. Police eventually determined the threat was not credible, allowing the schools to reopen at around 9:20 a.m. Authorities maintained a presence at the schools through Tuesday and Wednesday. The threat created concerns, questions and panic in some parents, who discovered the situation on social media.

WFAA reports that the origin of the 911 call and the suspect were traced to Mansfield. The suspect was charged with issuing a false alarm or report, which is a state felony. The juvenile is currently held at a juvenile detention center. DeSoto Assistant Police Chief Ryan Jesionek told WFAA that while the threat turned out to be a hoax, it caused a real disruption in the community and left many feeling at risk.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers praised the DeSoto Police Department and the other agencies that worked to keep the students safe and for tracking down the caller so quickly. As these schools recover from this scary event, the police wanted to remind the school and everyone else that there is an app called iWatchTexas that allows the public to report suspicious activity all over Texas, whether it's criminal, or terrorism-related, or school-safety related.