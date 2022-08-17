Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon Daniels

Larry Lease

The Rangers organization as fired Jon Daniels as the team continues to struggle this season.Daniel Lee/Unsplash

As the season continues to dwindle down, the Texas Rangers have accepted that October baseball is not in their future this season. In response to that the Rangers make big waves firing manager Chris Woodward and now Jon Daniels.

Dallas News reports that GM Chris Young who came on board in 2020 is assuming oversight of Rangers baseball operations. He's not being elevated in title but will stay as GM and Executive Vice President. Rangers owner Ray Davis informed Daniels on Wednesday that he was being relieved of his duties immediately.

Ray Davis acknowledged Jon's accomplishments in his 17 years with the Texas Rangers. Among these accomplishments include: putting together teams that reached five playoff appearances and earned two American League pennants between 2010 and 2016. He has had a solid impact on the growth of player development, scouting, and analytics. According to Dallas News, Jon has had the best interests of the Rangers at heart both on and off the field. However, the Rangers have struggled since 2016, never having a winning season and for much of that time have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division.

As the team shifted from a rebuild, they believe they needed a change in leadership of the baseball operations department moving forward. Dallas News reports Daniels became GM in October 2005, taking over from John Hart. Daniels oversaw the 2007 rebuild that saw Mark Teixeira traded away. He was also instrumental in bringing Josh Hamilton to the Rangers via trade. More recently he is known for spending $500 million signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. That big purchase did not produce the results he had hoped.

