Most of all Texas Schools Have No Mental Health Services

Majority of all schools in Texas do not have school psychologists. CDC/Unsplash

Following the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, Governor Greg Abbott promised to find solutions for the lack of mental health resources in Texas schools. However, CBS DFW now reports that four years later and following the mass shooting in Uvalde, the majority of the state's public schools ofer little to no access to mental health services for students.

Santa Fe High School shooting survivor Zach Muehe told CBS DFW, says that mental health is the root of the problem but is not talked about. School shooting survivors have been shining a spotlight on the lack of student mental health services, but they are often ignored. The Texas Education Agency revealed that 593 districts do not have a school psychologist on staff.

Among the schools without a psychologist includes Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The district also was not enrolled in Texas' telehealth mental health program, which was set up after the Santa Fe High School shooting. According to CBS DFW, the Santa Fe shooter was judged to be mentally ill.

According to CBS DFW, Texas officials have approved $100 million to expand child mental health services across the state. This year, telemedicine will be set up in around 400 school districts across the state, which connects students with school psychologists via video conversations. CBS DFW says the challenge of getting a child telemedicine system in schools has been getting schools on board, with some being hesitant about a new program. Another challenge is finding enough health professionals to fill the open spots.