New Review Reveals Overcrowding a Serious Problem at Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center

Audit uncovers major overcrowding at Tarrant County's juvenile detention center. Matthew Ansley/Unsplash

A recent audit of Tarrant County's juvenile detention center revealed serious issues related to overcrowding. Fox 4 reports that issues revealed include housing youth inmates in the adult jail with no separation from the general population.

The Tarrant County juvenile detention center hit a population record of 138, exceeding capacity by 18. The audit was conducted by Carey Cockerell. Cockerell is a former Tarrant County director of juvenile services who served for over 20 years. Cockerell told Fox 4 that the youth are being held in detention for too long.

Tarrant County commissioners hired Cockerell to investigate the center's shocking overcrowding. Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks says they need to do something to turn this mess around quickly. The review was released on June 27 and revealed some very disturbing revelations. According to Fox 4, one juvenile was detained for 336 days and five juveniles were in detention for more than 200 days.

District Attorney Sharen Wilson aired her frustration but also defended her office to Fox 4. She says the report says the DA's office is part of the problem, but they were never contacted. The review also notes that at the time of the review that 92% of kids in the detention center were Black or Hispanic. Judge Whitley said they are going to do everything possible to do better because the kids of this county deserve better. According to Fox 4, Judge Whitley says it will be an ongoing process to make the changes that the review recommended.