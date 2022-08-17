ERCOT Names Pablo Vegas as New CEO

ERCOT has found their new CEO and now facing fixing the problems plaguing the Texas power grid. Sam Larussa/Unsplash

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced Pablo Vegas as their new CEO. Vegas appointment comes a year after a winter storm wreaked havoc on the Texas grid, leaving 246 Texans dead. Fox 4 reports that Vegas spent 14 years in Texas working for a private electricity provider. Now he's back to run Texas' power grid.

An ERCOT press release said Vegas is excited to return to Texas, which has the fastest growing grid in the nation and demand larger than any other state. ERCOT Vice Chair Bill Flores told Fox 4, that they found 107 candidates and ended up interviewing 21, and then zeroed in on Pablo Vegas.

Vegas is a former Ohio utility executive who will now have a base salary of $999,000 as ERCOT's new CEO. Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake told Fox 4 that Pablo is the right man to help address the complex grid Texas has and the mix of resources. In February 2021, ERCOT and the state of Texas witnessed the power grid fail, when their equipment failed. This resulted in millions being left without power for days and local lawmakers shaking up both ERCOT and the PUC.

Fox 4 reports that Brad Jones had been the interim CEO and was able to keep the power on during record usage in July when parts of Texas were in danger of blackouts. Vegas now faces the work to build a grid that can withstand the extreme conditions in Texas and be more reliable.