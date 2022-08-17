Keller ISD Pulls Books From Libraries and Classrooms as Schools Face Book Backlash

Keller ISD has pulled several books from school libraries and classrooms. Tom Hermans/Unsplash

Just as kids are about to return to school, Keller school officials have instructed campus officials to remove any book that was challenged last year from library shelves. Dallas News reports that these books were flagged but eventually approved by a committee to remain in classrooms and libraries across the district. Some of the titles include Anne Frank's Diary, The Bluest Eye and the Bible.

Keller ISD curriculum director Jenniffer Price told Dallas News, that every principal in the district was emailed instructions, along with a sheet of every challenged title. Price told the principals of the schools that they need to pull all the listed books from libraries and classrooms. This latest action comes after Keller school trustees approved a policy that requires each book that was challenged to be reconsidered.

According to Dallas News, the district is unsure of when the re-review process will be finished. Books that comply with the new guidelines will be sent back to the libraries as soon as it's confirmed that they comply with the new policy. This change comes after the Texas Education Agency conducted an investigation into the Keller ISD because of concerns that the district had sexually explicit books available to students.

Keller parents, community members, and staff met behind closed doors to discuss and review the challenged books and decide whether they can remain in classrooms and libraries. Dallas News reports that the debate got so heated that members of the Book Challenge Committees were asked to sign confidentiality agreements.