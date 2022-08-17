Dallas County in the Early Stages of Possibly Building a New Jail

The Dallas County commissioners have taken the first step at repairing the county jail or approving building a new jail. Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash

Dallas County commissioners have started to consider renovating the current county jail or build a new county jail, by allocating nearly $500,000 to study their options. Dallas News reports that on Tuesday, the Dallas County commissioners approved an exploratory committee to review the current county jail.

The commissioners are taking a look at the jail, after the county jail has failed inspections two years in a row. The current jail population is more than 6,300 inmates, making the prison 88% full. According to Dallas News, the county spends $12 million a month to run and operate the county jail. Commissioner Elba Garcia told Dallas News, that the jail is the county's biggest cost and now it's time to review whether the costs are justified.

The county jail has become outdated and needs to incorporate new jail standards and new ways of doing things. Dallas News reports that the county contracted engineering consultant firm MEPCE to provide a study within six months. The study will conduct an evaluation of current and future capacity needs. The county commissioners will be reviewing the current maintenance costs, policies, needs of the current inmates, and facility layout.

Dallas News reports that the jail is housing more inmates than normal because of a massive judicial case backlog, with lengthy wait times for some inmates. The jail has been a sore topic for Dallas County, despite pouring more than $354 million in upkeep costs over the past five years. This year's inspection found jail doors were broken by inmates and inmates complained about uncleaned laundry.