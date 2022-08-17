Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over Accident

A Fort Worth ISD school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash

Fort Worth ISD confirmed that a school bus was involved in a roll-over accident. The bus was full of students. According to Fox 4, Fort Worth police said the incident happened a little before 7:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle made a lane change as the bus was traveling east, forcing the bus to jump a curb and ended up tipping over on its side, sliding several feet into a grassy lot.

According to Star-Telegram reported the accident happened near the 3200 block of East Rosedale Street. Fort Worth ISD originally reported that the school bus was T-boned by another vehicle. MedStar responded to the accident and three children and two other people were examined for possible injuries. Fort Worth ISD spokesperson told the Star-Telegram said the students were back in class today and that their parents were notified.

Fort Worth ISD applauded the swift and evasive action of the bus driver. The bus driver kept the incident from being any worse than what happened. Nobody on the bus suffered any serious injuries. MedStar evaluated and checked out the students before they were returned to the school.

The school district is reminding people to drive carefully around schools and buses. However, NBC 5 says that people get too comfortable in their routines over the summer and forget about the need for safety at the start of the school year. When the school year begins, everyone's excited. Kids are excited to get back, parents are excited to see their kids in a new grade. All this combined can sometimes cause people to forget about the safety aspect of it.