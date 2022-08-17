Fort Worth ISD Ready for School as They Solve Bus Driver Shortage

The Fort Worth ISD has overcome the driver shortage and managed to hire enough drivers for the school year. Marcelo Cidrack/Unsplash

School districts have had a hard time finding bus drivers. Many districts are feeling the pain of staffing shortages as the school year begins. Last year, the driver shortage that plagued the country hit Fort Worth ISD hard. This past April, they were needing to fill 100 positions. NBC 5 reports that Fort Worth was so short-staffed they ended up with almost 40 routes without a bus driver.

But now the district is in better shape. Fort Worth ISD Chief of District Operations Dr. Joseph Coburn told NBC 5, that they have enough people to keep things covered. Coburn and his team spent the summer finding drivers and revamping bus routes. Bus drivers are special because they are the first people kids see every day and the last people they see when they get off the bus. Fort Worth ISD ended up increasing their pay this year and last year.

Coburn told NBC 5, that they are still looking to hire 30 bus drivers as a reserve force. These drivers would help out with field trips and take-over routes if bus drivers got sick, called out, or took time off. Fort Worth ISD says they made some changes to make them more efficient and do more with the current fleet. They are working to keep themselves as reliable as they need to be.

Since the pandemic, NBC 5 says the district lost a quarter of its drivers and the district has been scrambling to build that back. They have been working to make the entire thing more reliable, they know students want to see the same driver, just like expecting to see the same teacher each day.