Fort Worth Based American Airlines Ordering 20 Experimental Supersonic Aircraft

American Airlines is very interested in buying supersonic jets for their fleet. Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash

American Airlines is ordering 20 new supersonic jets that could fly as fast as 1,300 miles an hour. Dallas News reports that the deal between Boom Supersonic and American Airlines was announced on Tuesday, with American dropping deposits on 20 of the new Overture aircraft and has placed options for 40 more.

American will not say how much they paid for the new supersonic jets, but they did say the aerospace company Boom Supersonic must meet performance and safety requirements, as well as industry-standard operating, along with other conditions set forth. American Airlines CFO Derek Kerr released a statement to Dallas News saying, supersonic travel will be important in the future as they work to deliver for their customers. Boom is shaping the future of travel for airlines like American and travelers.

Boom's overture is said to fly nearly twice as fast as a traditional airline jet. However, those jets from Boeing and Airbus carry 240 passengers or even more. Airlines like American have been intrigued by a possible return to faster-than-sound travel since the Concorde stopped flying in 2003 because of high fuel costs. However, there have been rules about flying at faster-than-sound speeds over land because of the supersonic boom it produces. Although Boom is looking to change that, they told Dallas News their design can fly without afterburners and fuel burn reduction.

Dallas News reports that Boom wants to have the Overture ready for flight testing by 2026, and hopes it could carry airline passengers by 2029. They are looking to build a small factory in South Carolina later this year. Boom has already received orders from United Airlines and Japan Airlines.