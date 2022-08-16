Dallas, TX

Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEaMy_0hJ1z1YU00
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash

Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.

Both the Mavericks and Stars have played at the American Airlines Center since it replaced Reunion Arena. WFAA reports that leases for the Stars and Mavericks end in 2031. Alberts would rather stay at AAC. While he calls it a great place to play for a long time, he acknowledges that the arena needs work down. He told WFAA that the arena doesn't need demolished, it just needs to be renovated.

A stadium and arena building boom is spreading across the country as team leases end up for renewal. In 2020, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers was opened. The Las Vegas Raiders stadium opened in 2020 at a total cost of $1.9 billion, including $750 million in public funding. The Buffalo Bills are getting a new $1.4 billion stadium as well as the Tennessee Titans and Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals are all getting a new stadium.

According to WFAA, the Golden State Warriors opened up their new $1.4 billion in 2019. The 76ers ae planning to build a new privately funded $1.3 billion arena.

Albert told WFAA that instead of building a new arena, costs could be saved by making improvements to renovate the AAC, making it last another two decades. Alberts says that some improvements could include upgrading the fan experience. Work will be done at the AAC during the NBA and NHL's offseasons this year.

