North Dallas Neighborhood Worried About DART Rail Construction

Residents of a North Dallas neighborhood are very worried about ongoing DART construction in their neighborhood. Perry Merrity/Unsplash

DART is continuing work on a tunnel that is part of the Silver Line Regional Rail Project that will alter traffic on Hillcrest Road. Now according to CBS DFW, a Dallas leader is concerned that the construction work poses a public safety risk to residents. Construction began on Monday and will continue the next several months.

According to CBS DFW, Hillcrest Road will be forced to go down to one lane or shut down completely. Residents in Far North Dallas are concerned that the road that passes through their quiet neighborhood will soon become loud and busy. Steffani Bailin is one neighbor airing her concerns, she talked to CBS DFW and said she believes the area will become dangerous. She is used to walking on the sidewalks, but with more traffic coming through the area, it's going to become very dangerous.

DART is planning to direct detoured traffic to Preston Road and will be installing Local Traffic Only signs on Meandering Way. CBS DFW says they witnessed an accident while they were in the neighborhood. They also mentioned that Franklin Middle School feeds into the neighborhood, and walkers and kids are not always the most careful. This becomes a major issue when traffic is going faster than it should be and it becomes busier than normal.

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn has an issue with the rail line construction impact and wants to know for sure that emergency vehicles will not be impacted. DART told CBS DFW said that they are working with the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue to implement solutions that will make sure all emergency vehicles will have clear access. CBS DFW says the project was scheduled to take six months, but now city leaders say it could take up to a year.