Most Elementary Schools Do Not Have an Officer Stationed at the School

The country continues to find ways to make schools more secure as they deal with the impact of school shootings across the country. According to CBS DFW, there were 57 school shootings at high schools across the country during the 2020-2021 school year. 58 of them were at elementary schools.

According to data collected by CBS DFW, elementary schools in Texas are more vulnerable than middle and high schools. CBS DFW contacted more than 70 school districts across North Texas. After they ended up with data involving more than 1,300 schools.

Retired Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Mark Lowery told CBS DFW, that he believes that we are not doing enough. Lowery reviewed all the results and noticed that they are not focusing on elementary schools. However, there were some positive findings including almost all of the major school districts have their own police departments.

Unfortunately though, according to CBS DFW there were some weaknesses. The survey revealed that only seven districts were able to assign one officer to every school. Most of these officers are stationed at high schools and middle schools. Almost 90% of elementary schools do not have a full-time security resource officer at the school at all times. Frisco is expanding its coverage at elementary schools. Many other districts are trying to make room in the budget for more officers. While the study was conducted in Texas, another study by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University said there is no evidence that school resource officers prevent school shootings.