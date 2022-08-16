Dallas County Receives 5,000 More Monkeypox Vaccines

Dallas County has received another round of monkeypox vaccines. Afif Kusuma/Unsplash

The monkeypox virus continues to become a serious problem across the country and inside Dallas County. In response to that, Dallas County has received 5,000 more additional vials of the vaccine in the past four days, giving more opportunities for qualifying residents to get immunized against monkeypox.

According to Dallas News, the vials equal up to 25,000 doses when being administered in a new method. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of this new vaccine, in an attempt to stretch the short-supplied vaccine treatment. While Dallas County received the additional doses, they still have not expanded who is eligible to get the vaccine.

Dr. Philip Huang told Dallas News that he is not sure how long the health department will have to make the new vials last. He's concerned that it's going to get to the point, where those who already have the vaccine, will have to get a second dose. Shipment of the doses comes after Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency declaration due to the monkeypox outbreak. According to Dallas News, Dallas County has 292 confirmed and 45 suspected monkeypox cases, accounting for the largest amount of cases in the state. Dr. Huang says that as health departments wait for more vaccine doses, education about the virus is key to stopping the spread. People need to know how they can reduce their own risk.

Dallas News says the health department is working with several community partners including AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Prism Health North Texas to distribute the shots to those who qualify for the vaccine.

While Dallas has expanded vaccine eligibility, some are still frustrated at the limited access.