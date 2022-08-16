TEXRail Offering Overnight Parking at Multiple Train Stations

TexRail is attempting to get more people to ride instead of using ride-share app to get to the airport. Briana Tozour/Unsplash

TEXRail is making it cheaper for people to get to the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. According to Fox 4 News, TEXRail is offering overnight parking at several stations and it's only $5 a night. They hope it attracts those who want to take the train to the airport.

Trinity Metro told Fox 4, that this option has been requested by riders for quite a while. TEXRail is hoping that more people will use TEXRail instead of driving themselves or using a ride-share service. According to Fox 4, riders now have the option of long-term parking at two stations in North Richland Hills and three in Fort Worth.

Trinity Metro believes the price is just right to get more travelers to ride than drive. Right now it costs $5 a day, which is cheaper than parking at the DFW Airport. Trinity Metro told Fox 4, they offer free parking at multiple stations for up to 20 hours. But those who need to park longer, are asked to park in designated spaces.

Right now the five stations have around 20 spots available. Fliers are saving money if they take TEXRail to the airport. According to Fox 4, the average trip from Fort Worth to Terminal B at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport is almost an hour, with trains departing every half hour. Right now, the company is not planning on adding more frequent trains.

Trinity Metro told Fox 4, that its goal is to provide travelers with a safe and cheaper option, that they may not have thought about.