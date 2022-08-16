Arlington, TX

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

Larry Lease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTF2X_0hIN5HEi00
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.

The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.

The Rangers appear to be moving forward after a rebuilding process and may be looking for an experienced manager to guide them into an expected playoff run in 2023 and 2024. Jon Daniels has been responsible for hiring four first-time managers. There are several veteran managers to consider.

1. Bruce Bochy: If you are looking for someone with World Series experience, insight and knowledge. Bochy has to be your top candidate. Bochy would enter Arlington with three World Series trophies to his name, with a 13-year tenure with the San Francisco Giants. He also went to San Diego and took them to the World Series in 1998. He is only one of 12 managers to have won 2,000 games. An interesting tidbit that could draw Bochy to Texas, is Bochy-managed Rangers GM Chris Young when he was in San Diego in 2006. The Rangers could enter a battle against the Angels for Bochy.

2. Joe Maddon: Joe Maddon was manager of the Angels until he was fired two months into the season. Maddon previously oversaw Tampa Bay's rise to a serious contender and also took the Chicago Cubs to the World Series for the first time in over 100 years. Maddon is turning 69 next year, and now the question is, does he still have the fire to be a manager?

3. Ron Washington: Ron Washington could potentially be reunited with the Texas Rangers. Washington was the right guy for the Rangers in 2007, but with him turning 71 next year, it seems like the only real spot for him in Texas is in the Rangers Hall of Fame. If it was down to Washington and Beasley, Beasley would be the better option. He's more familiar with the locker room.

The Texas Rangers could fall back on the norm and bring in a first-timer. The last four managers in Arlington have been first-time managers. First-timers tend to make first-time mistakes. With the rebuild in the rearview mirror, now is not the time for mistakes. The Rangers are hoping to make a playoff run in 2023 and 2024, so they would be better off bringing in a veteran.

4. Matt Quatraro: The Tampa Rays have some history with the Rangers. The Rangers previously interviewed Kevin Cash before they ended up hiring Jeff Banister prior to 2015. If Cash is taken, why not grab up his bench coach Matt Quatraro. Matt has been on the Rays staff since 2017 and has been the bench coach for the last four seasons. He did end up interviewing for manager jobs in Oakland and New York.

5. Joe Espada: Before Chris Woodward got the job, the Rangers interviewed Dusty Baker's bench coach Joe Espada. Espada has managed to continue to take the Houston Astros to the postseason. Joe has also coached third base for multiple teams. He even managed in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Then there are some options that aren't necessarily off the table and could be hired. These would be your wild cards.

6. Tony Beasley: The first person to really have a shot at the job is the interim manager and in this case that is Tony Beasley. Beasley may be the right man for the job. Beasley has the fire and energy to bring to the table. Beasley can deliver the straight talk to players, which he did once with Elvis Andrus saying he was not a very good shortstop right now. However, he has not managed since his time at Triple-A Syracuse back in 2013. He'd be a first-timer without major league playing experience.

7. Michael Young: This would be a dream come true for Texas Rangers fans. Young brings a lot to the table. As a player he was your leader. He's familiar with the Texas Rangers organization. He's experienced as a spokesman. However, he previously has shot down attempts to get him to become the manager or even just take a full time role in the front office.

While these seven people could be a great addition to the front office, fans will just have to wait and see who they make the permanent manager of the Rangers.

# Texas Rangers baseball# Texas Rangers manager# Tony Beasley interim manager# Tony Beasley# Chris Woodward fired

