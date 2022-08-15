Dallas and Fort Worth ISD are Implementing New Security Measures

Both Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD is upgrading and expanding security ahead of school starting. Scott Graham/Unsplash

North Texas students are heading back to school on Monday. The two biggest school districts have police on their toes, with the security of the children and teachers now the primary focus. CBS DFW reports that lots of money were spent at Dallas Independent School District and Fort Worth Independent School District for security upgrades after the recent shooting in Uvalde.

However, Fort Worth and Dallas police are telling people that the most important tools are your eyes and ears. According to CBS DFW, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes called on the public to be vigilant when it comes to suspicious activity involving schools. Over the summer, the police department offered active shooter and door breach training to school resource officers.

At Fort Worth schools, ID badges are now required for everyone at all times. These schools also established a new emergency communication system, as well as 150 new campus monitors. While school districts were shaken by what happened in Uvalde, Dallas ISD was already planning several security improvements including adding additional campus security cameras, keyless entries on classroom doors, video doorbells, and a weapon detection system. CBS DFW says that the school districts will be running more emergency drills during the school year. Students will also be subjected to security measures outside the classroom. CBS DFW says Dallas police have said they are ready to offer any assistance if the districts want it. Schools in the districts will be on high alert to any suspicious activity on school campuses.