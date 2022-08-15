Spirit Airlines Agent Suspended After Fight with Passenger

Spirit Airlines suspends agent involved in altercation with passenger. Forsaken Films/Unsplash

Spirit Airlines at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport suspended a gate agent after they were involved in a violent altercation, that ended up going viral online. Dallas News reports the incident happened on Thursday, even though the video caption dated it July 11. The gate agent was identified as Emmanuel Sullivan and the passenger was identified as Ayriana Davis.

Spirit Airlines released a statement to Dallas News saying that they have suspended the gate agent, and that the airline does not tolerate violence. The airline is working with law enforcement to investigate the matter. Dallas News says that the airport's criminal investigators have not publicly commented on the incident. The video was posted to Twitter and showed Sullivan shouting at Davis, telling her not to touch him. The video has been viewed over 6 million times. Davis used racial slurs against Sullivan, who then ran at her and hit her as bystanders started to get involved.

According to Dallas News, the police report says Davis and Sullivan exited the jet bridge. Davis then started yelling at him. Sullivan told Davis there was no seat for her on the flight. Davis spoke with Dallas News saying that she was waiting at a counter for a gate agent to help someone else when Sullivan asked her to pick her boarding pass up. Sullivan then tore the pass in half. Davis alleges she went to the hospital after the incident with a fractured left leg and other minor injuries. Sullivan has not commented on the incident.