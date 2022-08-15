Dallas ISD's Roosevelt High School Receives $60M Renovation

Roosevelt High School in Dallas has undergone a $60 million renovation. MChe Lee/Unsplash

With the school year beginning, Dallas ISD is excited to show off what seems like a new school for students at Roosevelt High School in Dallas. Fox 4 reports that the ceremony on Saturday celebrated the completion of the $60 million renovation. The school had previously been closed for two years.

Last year, it was temporarily under construction, but students were allowed on campus. Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde told Fox 4, that this project is an example of community work. The school invited alumni members of Roosevelt High School to take in the new campus. Roosevelt alumni Alan Jackson told Fox 4, that he has traveled to schools all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that Roosevelt now looks like one of ths schools he saw. One of the renovations to the school was the addition of a practice gym. Fox 4 says the renovations to the school fosters the future of Oak Cliff students.

According to Fox 4, Roosevelt was one of the schools that were part of the 2015 bond, and the school went through multiple designs and re-designs. The massive 70,000-square foot renovation included a fine arts addition, outdoor athletic facilities, new library and a new cafeteria. Fox 4 reports that back in 2014 to 2015, the district was considering closing Roosevelt High School, due to low student enrollment. The school now looks to make even more renovations at the end of the school year. According to Fox 4, these renovations were seven years in the making.