North Texas Nonprofit Helping First-Generation College Students with Financial Assistance

Local non-profit helps first generation college students with guidance and financial assistance Michael Marsh/Unsplash

Getting a four-year degree can be rather expensive. Most often, students entering college end up taking out student loans, which can take decades to pay off. CBS DFW reports that a non-profit is helping those in need, especially first-generation college students.

CBS DFW says that Gladys Macias is a teen who graduated high school and is focused on becoming the first in her family to graduate college. She says she wanted to make her family proud. However, Gladys realized she had no idea how she was going to pay for school. She was then introduced to ScholarShot.

According to CBS DFW, ScholarShot provides assistance for degree planning, budgeting and personal support. Those in need can receive up to $6,000 per year in financial support depending on need. ScholarShot was founded by a group of educators and community volunteers and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, who discovered that first-generation students, nine out of 10 of them who enroll will drop out of college.

If you earn a degree in Texas, you could end up with $45,000 in student loan debt. Those who end up wiith that much debt, they enter the workplace, with it hanging over them for years. CBS DFW says that the nonprofit is encouraging parents to teach kids to avoid debt. They encourage students spending two years at a community college, which is often cheaper than the cost of a four-year university. It's also recommended to consider college close to home, to save on housing and other expenses.