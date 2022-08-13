7-Year-Old in North Texas Earns Title of 'Fastest Kid in the Nation' at Junior Olympics

North Texas 7-year-old labeled 'fastest kid in the nation. Nicolas Hoizey/Unsplash

Most kids spend their summer vacation playing games or watching tv. Not for a 7-year-old. According to Fox 4, 7-year-old Dakota White spent the summer training hard for the Junior Olympics. White made headlines when videos of her conquering the track went viral.

Over the weekend, Dakota White and her teammates in Fort Worth set a new record in the girl's 8 and under 100-meter relay at the AAU Junior Olympics. Dakota ran her leg of the relay in under 60 seconds, set a national record.

White comes from an athletic family, Fox 4 reports that her dad, Cam White is a former TCU wide receiver. She began training with her dad, when she was just 3 years old. Her father told Fox 4, that starting out she wasn't fast, but her form was already perfect. By the time Dakota was 6 years old, she was smoking the competition.

Despite the triple-digit weather this summer, Dakota never took a day off. Her dad told Fox 4, that they cut down on different snacks and foods and eat pretty healthy. He didn't take away all the junk food, but just limited what she could eat. Dakota came back home and has been showing off her Junior Olympics gold medal. Dakota's dad, says all her medals are hanging up in her room next to a photo of LSU track star Sha'Carri Richardson, an idol to Dakota. Richardson is also from North Texas. As she continues to improve and pile on the wins and medals, she will definitely draw the attention of colleges.