Fort Worth and Main Street America Working Together to Revitalize Two Neighborhoods

Fort Worth teaming with Main Street America to revitalize two neighborhoods. Wendy Wright/Unsplash

The city of Fort Worth is looking to revitalize a couple of neighborhoods with assistance from Main Street America. Fox 4 News reports that Main Street America has been reviving downtowns in smaller cities for decades, while also in a few larger cities.

Fort Worth becomes the first city in Texas to partner with Main Street America to help two local neighborhoods. The Northside neighborhood is one of the two neighborhoods, focused on bringing life back to the empty storefronts and boarded-up businesses. The five-block stretch which is getting revived is on Main Street and has a rich Latino heritage, working to keep it alive.

According to Fox 4, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is focused on bringing more businesses in and having a traffic pattern that supports these businesses. Main Street America has helped over 1,200 cities. This project will be a three-year project in the Northside and includes training in hiring practices and community engagement. The city is already working on sprucing up the Artes de La Rosa Cultural Center.

Fox 4 reports that the city wants to see more housing to draw in younger families into the neighborhood, along with more businesses. Over the next three years, the two cities will receive up to $270,000 in funding and grants. They will also both have a full-time employee to oversee the project. The chamber of commerce has said they see success in better lighting, more parks and open doors to replaced the closed down and vacant businesses.