Dallas Homeless Youth Shelter Expanding Hours Thanks to Grant

A homeless youth shelter will soon be able to operate 24/7 thanks to a $215K grant. Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

School is back in session on Monday for all Dallas ISD schools that did not start on the early calendar. With school starting just days away, it's a busy time for teachers, staff, and non-profits that provide services for homeless students. Fox 4 reports that a local non-profit that aids homeless students is able to grow its outreach, thanks to a grant from the Moody Foundation.

Right now the hours for the Fannie C. Harris Youth Center are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Now thanks to a $215,000 grant from the Moody Foundation, the center will now be open 24/7. Fox 4 says that some parents would drop their kids off at the center and never return.

The center is located at the Fannie C. Harris Youth Center and provides homeless youth access to much-needed services including laundry facilities, showers, clothing items, hot meals, and Wi-Fi access for homework. Friday marked International Youth Day, and as such the non-profit hosted an open house, showcasing its services.

Fox 4 reports that in the coming weeks, the center will become a 24/7 center for homeless youth in Dallas. In 2022, 1,300 homeless young people received assistance from the non-profit. Next door to the center is an independently operated 35-bed shelter for homeless students who are enrolled in Dallas ISD. Students are able to live there while attending school up to age 21. Fox 4 says that the group's outreach team goes into the city searching for unsheltered residents in need. Some they find are minors.