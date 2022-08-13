Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano. Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash

Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.

Peloton is also cutting about half of its customer support team, which was mainly based in Plano and Tempe, Arizona. The customer service will be handled by third-party firms. Plano Peloton's first support center outside of New York City. Dallas News reports that the support center provided member support, sales, field operations and other corporate operations. In 2021, the Plano campus earned recognition as one of the top 100 places to work by The Dallas Morning News. Peloton originally planned to have more than 1,000 employees at the Plano office location.

Peloton saw plenty of success during the early part of the pandemic but recently has been facing a severe slowdown. Dallas News reports that Peloton sales are declining, losses are piling up and the company's stock price has fallen nearly 90% over the last year. This is the third round of layoffs. The elimination of in-house deliveries, distribution and warehouses will eliminate 532 jobs. The new price for the flagship Bike+ will be $2,495, while the Tread treadmill price increases to $3,495. Peloton is also moving its employees back to in-person work. Employees will come in at least three days a week.