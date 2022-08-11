Dallas Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki To Have Jersey Retired by Germany

Dirk Nowitzki is having his jersey retired by Germany. TJ Dragotta/Unsplash

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is not just a legend in Texas but also in Germany, so in turn they will retire his number 14 jersey. Fox 4 News reports that they will retire his number at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. Nowitzki wore the number 41 for the Mavericks and the number 14 in international competition.

Dirk Nowitzki becomes the first German basketball player to have his jersey retired. The retirement ceremony will take place on the opening day of the tournament in Cologne when Germany plays France on September 1st. Nowitzki told Fox 4, that he felt honored when the German Basketball Federation told him this was going to happen.

Nowitzki played for the international team from 1999 to 2016, when he retired. Dirk played over 100 games for the German team and scored 3,045 points. Dirk helped his country bring home a bronze medal at the 2002 FIBA World Cup. He also helped take Germany to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Fox 4 reports that Nowitzki played for the Mavericks until the end of the 2018 season. Dallas Mavericks ended up retiring Nowitzki's number at a ceremony last January.

Fox 4 says Nowitzki truly changed German basketball forever and helped lead European talent to the NBA. He also revolutionized the power forward position. Nowitzki is currently an ambassador for EuroBasket 2022. You can bet your life that Dirk will definitely be watching Luka Doncic and Slovenia as they look to defend their title. The German basketball federation has never retired a player's jersey in its history.