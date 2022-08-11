H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers

H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September. Franki Chamaki/Unsplash

H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dallas News reports that the top store managers have been named. The first manager is Eli Daniel, who has spent 21 years with H-E-B. He was previously a manager of the Burleson store when it opened in 2010. H-E-B continues to expand across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as it continues to buy up property in the market as they plan for a major expansion.

Partick Gural is the other store manager, he comes to Plano with 16 years of experience. He's been in the North Texas market and a regional manager since 2019. According to Dallas News, the last store Gural managed was the Central Market in Houston. Central Market is the specialty food store of H-E-B.

The Plano hiring event is scheduled for August 13 at Collin College in Plano. Dallas News says the Plano store will also include an e-commerce fulfillment center that services the Dallas-Fort Worth region. According to Dallas News, the company has opened five fulfillment centers since 2018. The company said they are looking to hire 700 people in multiple positions for the Plano store. H-E-B also has two stores in McKinney and Allen in the works, and should be open next summer.