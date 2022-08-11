Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo. Thomas Evans/Unsplash

Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.

$12 million will come from the Texas Enterprise Fund, which is the governor's money chest for closing economic development deals. CEO of Producer Owned Beef Casey Cameron told Dallas News, their commitment to build and operate a beef processing facility that stands above the rest when it comes to animal well-being, employee safety, and the highest quality beef products.

Dallas News says that Producer Owned Beef is looking to restore balance in the beef industry, by reversing pay disparities for cattle producers. As owners, producers will receive a percentage of wholesale beef prices for the cattle they provide, as well as a share of the profits from the plant. The beef plant is located between Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 287, and will begin production in 2025.

According to Dallas News, four companies harvest 85% of the U.S. grain-fed cattle processed for steaks, roasts, and other cuts of meat. Amarillo's culture and history are all about beef and beef production. Dallas News says that the plant will add nearly $1 billion to the state's gross product and produce over $100 million in new state and local tax receipts.