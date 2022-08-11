Dallas Rainfall Ends 67-Day Streak Without Rainfall

North Texas has finally received some much needed, ending quite a long streak of no rain. Todd Diemer/Unsplash

The rain has finally arrived in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, putting an end to a massive 67-day streak without rainfall. Dallas News reports it as the second-longest stretch on record. Nearly .11 inches of rain fell at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Before Wednesday, the airport had not seen any measurable precipitation since June 3.

The longest streak is 84 days and was set in 2000. The National Weather Service takes its official measurements for North Texas at the Dallas airport, in part due to its central location and the site not being publicly accessible. Rain showers have been recorded across the region Tuesday. However, the rain wasn't heavy enough to be measurable.

Dallas News reports the latest rainfall provided much-needed relief from the streak of record-setting temperatures. Wednesday afternoon finally saw temperatures fall to the high 70s. However, the rainfall will likely not do much to ease drought conditions across Texas. Dallas News reports that a majority of the state is experiencing some level of drought. Right now North Texas is under extreme drought conditions.

Dallas News reports that residents should continue conserving water until Texas receives longer-term relief. While rain may be in the forecast over the next few days, but not much serious life for drought conditions. Thunderstorms will continue this week, but temperatures will get back to triple-digit temperatures early next week. Texans will continue to enjoy the break from the heat the rest of this week, until the temperatures get back to heating up the state.