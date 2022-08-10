State Fair of Texas Announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

The Texas State Fair has announced its finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. Perry Merrity/Unsplash

The Texas State Fair is right around the corner, and they have just announced the finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards. It's a serious competition that brings out the best-fried food. According to Fox 4, the theme is Treats of Texas, focusing on the ingenuity of the state fair concessionaires. These are the finalists chosen by the Texas State Fair:

Chicarron Explosion Nachos: These are not your regular nachos. These are pork rinds seasoned with Cajun seasonings and topped with fajita beef and queso and then topped with barbecue beef.

Deep Fried BLT: A tortilla is folded into a pocket and stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon. They deep fry it until crunch and melted and filled with your classic BLT fillings. The sandwich comes with a side of garlic Parmesan chips.

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll: Ribbon pasta is topped with ricotta and a cheese blend and meat sauce. It's dipped in a cheddar and herb batter and then fried. It comes with a side of deep-fried zucchini fries.

Fried Charcuterie Boards: Mozzarella, salami, and green apple slices are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. They are deep fried in a wonton wrapper and topped with goat cheese and drizzled in honey.

Holy Biscuit - Fox 4 describes this treat as a golden-brown biscuit piled with smoked brisket and street corn queso, which is then topped with bacon and drizzled with hot Texas honey, with a side of pickle fries.

According to Fox 4, the finalists included some sweet treats.

Cha-Cha Chata: This is a milkshake made with milk and vanilla ice cream blended with the Garza's secret family horchata recipe. The rim of the cup is topped with caramel and cinnamon. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and crushed candy and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. The drink is accompanied with a churro straw.

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream: Rocky Road fresh fudge is wrapped in sweetened batter and then deep-fried till golden brown. It's served with a size of fresh vanilla Blue Bell Ice Cream. When you order deep-fried rocky road it is topped with chocolate syrup, condensed milk, powdered sugar, and mini marshmallows.

La Bluebonnet: A sweet and tart beverage to beat the heat. Freshly squeezed citrus juices and blueberries are added to a sugary base, which is then shaken. It's poured over ice and a lemon-mint berry is added on top.

Peanut Butter Paradise: This is a peanut butter lover's dream. A honey bun is deep-fried and injected with caramel and topped with peanut butter. It doesn't stop there. It's then topped with layers of peanut butter treats including peanut butter cups, Butterfinger crumbles, and Reeses Pieces.

The Ultimate Brookie Monster: Oreo cookies and marshmallows are layered on top of chocolate chip cookies. All of this is then covered in brownie batter and baked into a super brookie. It's then battered and deep-fried topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Fox 4 reports that it takes vendors a full year to come up with the recipes. It's a year-long process, vendors consider different ideas to try. The top 10 finalists will now compete for the title of Best Taste in both categories. There's also an award for the most creative. The winner is scheduled to be announced on Aug. 28.