Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric Bills

Dallas County Health and Human Services helps those who can't pay high electric bills

Texans are continuing to see an increase in their electric and water bills. CBS DFW says many of those in need are turning to Dallas County Health and Human Services for help. They have a program that assists those who are struggling to pay their bills.

Dallas County resident Joyce Jackson told CBS DFW that she is thankful for this help, which has helped her survive during this time. Jackson was emotional when she was talking about this program meant for her. It allows her to stay in her home and pay her bills on time. Health concerns forced her to step away from working, while she saw an increase in her energy bills. She quickly turned to the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Public Information Officer Christian Grisales told CBS DFW, that the agency is helping those who can't pay or afford their gas, electricity, or water bills. The program helps low-income families who are struggling to pay their bills. With the temperatures often in the triple digits, people are turning to their air conditioning, ending up with bills over $300-$500 and some are not able to pay those bills.

Health and Human Services told CBS DFW that they are seeing a spike in calls recently and many are applying for the program. Health & Human Services is also offering AC unit installation, repairs, and replacement. Jackson said she was initially hesitant to ask for help, but eventually looked for the help and it came.