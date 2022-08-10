Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School Year

Fort Worth ISD is implementing new security and safety measures for the upcoming school year. Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

As the school year is right around the corner, Forth Worth ISD is working to finish safety audits, which were ordered by the Texas Education Agency. Fox 4 News, announces that the second-largest school district in North Texas has announced some enhanced security measures.

Dallas ISD is now requiring every student 6-12 will have to wear an ID badge, along with school employees. However, if you forget your badge at home, the school will provide you with a temporary ID. These new measures as the state look to beef up security following the Uvalde shooting.

According to Fox 4, visitors will be required to show an ID, which the school will run through a database. They will then be given a temporary badge. They are also putting into place a new emergency communications system that sends information quickly to the Safety and Security team. Anytime a school employee dials 911 from a district phone, Safety and Security receives a notification.

Following the Uvalde shooting, TEA ordered all districts to do a security audit and audit all doors on campuses. Fort Worth ISD says they will be finished with their audit by September 1, which is the deadline. However, according to Fox 4, they are only 30% finished fixing the doors that need repairs. Another issue the district has is filling schools with campus monitors. Half of all elementary schools in the district do not have a campus monitor. When it comes to safety communications, all SRO's, area advisors and a police dispatcher can all speak to each other, as they are all on the same radio frequency.