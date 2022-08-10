Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NIL

Donor based NIL collective will pay SMU athletes $36,000 per year. TJ Dragotta/Unsplash

Boulevard Collective is a recently launched NIL collective, consisting of alumni and donors, with no direct association with Southern Methodist University. The new group is being operated by compliance expert Chris Schoemann. According to Dallas News, the group expects to pay football and basketball players $3,000 per month or $36,000 per year.

It is a total commitment of nearly $3.5 million per year. Dallas News says that this new financial deal puts SMU student-athletes on the same level as their Power Five competition. SMU alumni Chris Kleinert and Kyle Miller are the driving force leading the efforts to create the NIL collective. Kleinert released a statement to Dallas News saying the purpose of the Boulevard Collective is to enhance the athletic careers of SMU athletes while preparing them for their aspirations beyond SMU.

According to Dallas News, they want to make the collective the gold standard for NIL effort across the United States. Boulevard Collective is now the second NIL collective working with SMU student-athletes. The other NIL collective is Pony Sports DTX, which has already handed out $1 million in NIL deals. SMU follows in the footsteps of Texas Tech, which offered over 100 football players $25,000 per year. Dallas News reports that student-athletes first heard the news at a launch party on Saturday. Their step into the NIL space comes as they look to make a $100 million expansion of Ford Stadium. This news comes as SMU looks to take advantage of the ever changing landscape of Division 1 athletics, SMU wants to be at the forefront moving forward.