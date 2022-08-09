Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and Returned

A Dallas man was reunited with his wedding ring that he lost during a family vacation in Florida. Sean Culashin/Unsplash

Chris Ramirez and his wife are owners of Revamp Barber Studio. They decided to take a family vacation to Florida in June. Fox 4 says this is when Ramirez made a big mistake. He was going to get in the water, but it was a little choppy, so he took his ring off and placed it in the diaper bag.

As they were returning to the resort, the ring ended up falling out and getting lost in the sand somewhere. Ramirez knew his chances of finding his ring were very slim, but he decided to call the resort to check on his ring. According to Fox 4, the lady on the phone said they didn't find a ring but moments later a woman at the resort turned in a ring.

The woman, Duffey happened to be from Mansfield and was also vacationing in Florida. She saw something sparkle in the sand and picked it up and was shocked to find a wedding ring. Duffy alerted the resort to the ring and gave them her information. She wanted to mail back the ring to whoever provided an accurate description of the ring and photo to prove ownership.

Fox 4, says Ramirez contacted her via email with photos and details of the ring. They two eventually met and Duffey returned the ring. Ramirez told Fox 4, that it feels good to know that there are some good people in the world, especially in the world we live in today. Duffey is actually a celebrity DJ and reality TV star from Dallas.