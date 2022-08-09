Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During Emergencies

Arlington ISD creating a service to better inform parents during school emergencies. Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

As the school year is right around the corner, Arlington ISD has launched a new way for parents to stay informed during emergencies. Fox 4 reports that the school district has launched a "security tracker," which gives parents and community members a centralized location for information in the event of an emergency.

Many families across North Texas are fearful about sending their kids back to campus for the new school year. Arlington is trying to calm those fears by launching this new security tracker. Fox 4 says that school districts across Texas and the nation have been re-evaluating safety protocols over the summer, after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos told Fox 4, that the new site gives both parents and community members a centralized hub for emergency information. Arlington ISD wanted to make it as seamless as possible for families, students, and the community. They can get the latest information, if and when there's a lockdown or emergency via text and on the website.

Fox 4 says that security may be getting a closer look this year, but the district has had a plan in place and law enforcement partnerships for many years. The district is hoping families get their information from the security tracker. Previously, parents would call and call the school during a lockdown. Fox 4 reports, that nobody can answer the phone in the lockdown, and this would frustrate parents. The new site also gives parents information on reporting threats, resources on bullying, and a video discussing the most asked questions following the Uvalde mass shooting.