American Airlines First to Receive Long Awaited 787 Deliveries

The FAA has approved resuming deliveries of the 787 jets and American Airlines is set to receive them starting August 10. Josh M/Unsplash

American Airlines could finally receive delivery of long-awaited 787 jets from Boeing this week, after two years of production problems. Dallas News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has given Boeing approval to start delivering the aircraft again.

The FAA released a statement saying: "Boeing made the necessary changes to ensure the 787 Dreamliner meets all certification standards." Moving forward, the FAA will inspect each aircraft before issuing an airworthiness certificate is issued and approved for delivery. Dallas News says the FAA expects deliveries to resume in the next few days.

Deliveries of the jets were halted in 2020, after multiple problems were discovered, including finding gaps between the panels in the fuselage. Dallas News says the deliveries could bring much-needed relief to American Airlines after it was forced to cut hundreds of long-haul flights to Europe and Asia after Boeing was not able to deliver more than a dozen jets American needed. American Airlines had a planned route from DFW to Tel Aviv, Israel but was delayed due to the shortage of 787 jets, however, the airline eventually canceled the route due to not much demand.

Dallas News, says American Airlines is expecting nine Boeing 787-800 jets this year, with two arriving in August. American Airlines spokeswoman told Dallas News: "American expects to receive its first Boeing 787-8 delivery of 2022 as early as August 10." Approval for the resumed deliveries came after current FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, visited with Boeing and the company discussed their plans to meet with regulators to ensure compliance with federal rules. Currently American has 43 787's on order, but they recently swapped out some for the 737 Max jets.