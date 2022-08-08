Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall Flights

American Airlines has taken steps to reduce its overall September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport. Jan Rosolino/Unsplash

American Airlines is starting to reduce its September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport. According to Fox 4, the airline said that based on available resources, they created an extra buffer for the remainder of the summer schedule. They just implemented some adjustments to their October schedule.

The airline still promises to offer customers the largest network of any airline this fall, with over 5,400 peak daily departures. Fox 4 reports that over 1,800 domestic American Airlines flights have been cut from Philadelphia's September and October schedules. The cut is the airline's largest at any airport nationally.

Fox 4 says that American Airlines' published flying is based on their 2019 flying schedule and not the current air travel environment. Daily departures have been consistent throughout the last months, with 241 daily departures in July, 228 in August, 213 in September, and 224 in October. According to Fox 4, these schedules are published almost a year ahead of time, but adjustments are made closer based on demand.

American Airlines says they are happy with what they have seen in the first few weeks of July, but the numbers are not where they would like them to be. The airlines are looking at their operations and finding ways to meet their reliability goals and deliver for their customers. American Airlines CEO Robert Isom told Fox 4, that they will make more changes as needed as the travel season continues. Fliers whose flights were changed because of these adjustments are being contacted by the airline to find alternate travel options.