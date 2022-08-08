Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small Cities

American Airlines is receiving federal funds to strengthen its service to regional airports. Jan Rosolino/Unsplash

The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is picking up service to five small cities. Dallas News report that the U.S. Department's transportation program has given $3.65 million to airports across the country to start flying non-stop routes to DFW Airport.

Fort-Worth's American Airlines and its regional carriers will fly to Rochester, Great Falls, Pasco, and Charleston. Southern Express Airways to fly to Natchez, Mississippi. The new routes come as small cities have lost service over the past few years, due to an ongoing pilot shortage across the airlines.

Dallas News reports that American Airlines has parted 100 regional aircraft, with an expectation that the pilot shortage could eventually subside in two to three years. According to Dallas News, $16.9 million went to 25 airports across the country, to help small airports receive more flights. In Texas, a Corpus Christi airport was picked and will gain service to Las Vegas and Denver.

West Virginia International Airport is also receiving $600,000 from the government to expand its service to the western United States. The airport currently has service on American, Delta, United, and Spirit offering nonstop service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, and Washington D.C. American is also looking to add more flights to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Dallas News reports that regional pilots are quickly being recruited to larger airlines, offering higher pay to make up for their pilots who are hitting mandatory retirement ages. This grant is separate from Essential Air Service Program, which subsidizes flights to small airports that does not have service with any other major airline.