Ronald McDonald House of Dallas Calling for Volunteers

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is facing a serious volunteer shortage. RK/Unsplash

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has been home for sick kids in need of medical treatment, but now it's facing a problem, they are in desperate need of volunteers. According to NBC DFW, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is seeing its occupancy increase by 75%, since the start of the pandemic.

Right now the Ronald McDonald House is currently serving more than sixty families. Ronald McDonald House of Dallas CEO Jill Cumnock told NBC DFW that what could be keeping volunteers away is the organization's strict vaccine and mask requirements, aimed at keeping the kids and their families protected.

Volunteers are a serious part of the house's mission. They hold activities for kids and families, help with special events, and help cook hot meals. The Ronald McDonald House is stuck operating under 50% of volunteers, resulting in being short 20 volunteers a day. The pandemic forced the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas to suspend volunteers for a year and a half.

Jill told NBC DFW that they usually don't have to search for volunteers. Before the pandemic, the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas usually had a 4-6 month wait list for groups to come in to cook, because it's a popular activity. Jill said it's strange for them to say we have openings and we need your help. Jill is reminding companies or organizations interested in getting involved or wanting to volunteer their time, they can contact the house online. Jill says that despite a volunteer shortage, they are focused on the mission of the house.